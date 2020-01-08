ShotSpotter to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, will be presenting at the 22 nd Annual Needham Growth Conference , which is being held on January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



ShotSpotter management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative or ShotSpotter’s IR team at SSTI@gatewayir.com .

About ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by more than 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company .

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 (415) 445-3233

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com



