Panel report adopted regarding Moroccan measures on hot-rolled steel from Turkey

The panel report, circulated to WTO members on 31 October 2018, found that Moroccan authorities had violated several provisions of the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement in their investigation on the targeted Turkish imports. On 20 November 2018 Morocco notified its decision to appeal certain panel findings.

On 4 December 2019, the Chair of the Appellate Body informed the DSB that it had received a letter from Morocco indicating the withdrawal of its appeal. The Appellate Body issued its report on 10 December stating that, in view of Morocco's withdrawal of the appeal, it had completed its work and that the 30-day period for the DSB's formal adoption of the ruling began from the circulation of the Appellate Body report.

The DSB adopted the panel report and Appellate Body report. Morocco will now have 30 days to inform the DSB of its intentions in regards to the implementation of the ruling.

More background on the dispute is available here.

This summary has been prepared by the WTO Secretariat’s Information and External Relations Division to help public understanding about developments in WTO disputes. It is not a legal interpretation of the issues, and it is not intended as a complete account of the issues. These can be found in the reports themselves and in the minutes of the Dispute Settlement Body’s meetings.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.