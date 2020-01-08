Damage in Puerto Rico Calls for Assistance - Expedition Communications Extends Waived Installation Fees Island-Wide

Business Internet by the Business Experts

Earthquakes in Puerto Rico have caused significant internet outages. Expedition Communication is helping businesses by offering assistance on installation fees.

Satellite internet isn't dependent on terrestrial networks, like fiber, cellular or microwave, so we can reconnect critical information and communications systems faster than conventional networks.” — Jose Abril, Director of Sales, Expedition Communications

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second larger earthquake and subsequent aftershocks that rocked Puerto Rico early on January 7th, have triggered a need for island-wide assistance from Expedition Communications. For the next 60 days, businesses experiencing outages or delays from the earthquakes can have installation fees waived.

Companies shouldn’t let communications downtime further affect their bottom-line. Business decision-makers feeling the negative effects of long internet outages are urged to call the region's local team toll-free at 1-877-410-8101 for a free assessment and time estimate to have service restored.

“Since satellite internet is not dependent on terrestrial networks, like fiber, cellular or microwave, our systems can reconnect critical information and communications systems faster than conventional networks,” stated Jose Abril, Director of Sales, Expedition Communications. He continued to share that, "We are committed to helping businesses when they need it most, like now.”

Businesses experiencing outages or delays can have their situation accessed free of charge and explore back-up or primary service solutions with waived installation fees. A local representative can share all details and help get businesses reconnected.

For more information, people are urged to call the local team toll-free at 1-877-410-8101 or visit www.expeditioncommunications.com/business-internet/ to learn more and submit a request form.

Expedition Communications is a global telecommunications provider. The company specializes in designing and streamlining satellite-based connectivity solutions that power the daily flow of information for small to enterprise-sized businesses. Since inception in 2008, the company has partnered with a wide range of clients across many verticals including but not limited to financial institutions, non-profit organizations, government, military, oil & gas, healthcare, retail, grocery and more. By offering reliable services and technologies including Satellite Broadband Internet, VSAT systems, wireless solutions, and digital media displays, Expedition Communications enables clients to focus on driving business growth, rather than thinking about their telecommunication needs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.