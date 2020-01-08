Ring In the New: James McEnerney Offers Wealth Management Tips for the Coming Decade

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we embark on not just a brand-new year, but also an entirely new decade, financial advisor James McEnerney says that this is an excellent time to take stock of your assets — and to develop a plan for growing them. Here are some of his best tips for making the 2020s your most fruitful, financially successful decade yet.Certified Financial Manager James McEnerney explains that while it can be useful to look back on the previous decade to get an overview of how far you’ve come financially, as well as to learn from any mistakes or missteps, your primary focus should be on the future. Think ahead to December of 2029, and take some time to envision the economic reality you hope to embody at that juncture. What do you want to have achieved, career-wise? Are there financial goals you want to set for yourself?Naturally, there will be plenty of milestones to achieve en route to those larger, long-term goals, says James McEnerney. But conceptualizing the big picture is a worthwhile exercise, one that will shape your short-term decisions.Consulting with your wealth management advisor can help you clarify your vision for the future, according to James McEnerney, who works as the Director of Marketing at The McEnerney Group. A financial professional can draw on their own experiences to suggest strategies you may not have considered, or steer you away from risky enterprises that don’t contribute to your overall objective. James McEnerney also advises that you take a multi-pronged approach to wealth. One obvious facet of improving your financial health is increasing your income; to that end, don’t shy away from professional challenges or growth opportunities. Some calculated career risks now could pay off handsomely in the coming decade.Another crucial part of the equation? Smart management of your existing assets. Take an honest look at your portfolio to determine if those assets are truly optimal. An investment that was an excellent choice eight or nine years ago might no longer be the best use of your wealth today. As you revise your financial goals going into the 2020s, so too should your investments undergo periodic evaluation.Lastly, McEnerney recommends taking a step back and a break from number-crunching to cultivate a more holistic approach toward well-being. Asa former lacrosse champion, avid golfer, and dedicated family man, James McEnerney knows that all the money in the world is worthless if you can’t enjoy some of its spoils. In your quest to bring determined, insightful focus to your finances, don’t ignore the figurative fortunes that make for a fulfilling life: good health, loving relationships, meaningful work, and spiritual connection.



