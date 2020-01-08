Hoyer Calls on Administration to Release Disaster Relief Aid to Puerto Rico

"I am encouraged that President Trump signed an emergency declaration last night at the request of the Governor of Puerto Rico, which has seen damaging earthquakes over the past few days. However, declarations alone do not provide relief. Even more than two years after the devastating Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the majority of the disaster aid appropriated by Congress has yet to be released by the Trump Administration. Democrats and Republicans together have worked to allocate resources for the people of the island, who are our fellow American citizens, yet this Administration has withheld these funds, breaking the law and hampering the ability of Puerto Ricans to rebuild their communities. That is unacceptable, and as we move forward in responding to the new damage wrought by these earthquakes, I urge the Administration to release in full the relief funding Congress approved to help Puerto Rico rebuild stronger."