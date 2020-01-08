Swab-its® to Introduce New OEM Specialty Products and Private Label Options at SHOT Show 2020

Super Brush/Swab-its® Leader in Foam Swab Technology

Swab-its®, the leader in firearm cleaning products, is introducing new Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM) Specialty Products this year’s SHOT Show.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swab-its®, the leader in firearm cleaning products, is introducing new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Specialty Products and private label options at this year’s SHOT Show. The team will be on hand to demonstrate their popular line of USA-made, lint-free, reusable firearm cleaning swabs at Booth #1241 at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas from January 21-24, 2020.

Swab-its OEM Specialty Products are perfect for manufacturing processes, cleaning components, add-ons to cleaning kits and more. Advantages include:

• Added value for your products

• Product for most sizes of firearms

• Private label options

• Unique, durable, and reusable

• Competitive OEM pricing

• All products made in the USA

The extensive Swab-its® firearm cleaning product line includes Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, Bore-Sticks™, Bore-Whips™, Star Chamber Cleaning Swabs™, and their new Swab-its® Firearm Cleaning Kits – all designed to provide efficient and economical solutions for gun cleaning and lubricating needs of manufacturers, shooting sports enthusiasts, gun collectors, and gunsmithing professionals.

The Swab-its team will be available at Booth #1241 at SHOT Show in Las Vegas to answer any questions about their products, OEM, and Private Label options for manufacturers, organizations, and retailers.

More information on the complete line of USA-made Swab-its lint free, reusable firearm cleaning swabs is available at www.bore-tips.com, or contact customerservice@swab-its.com.

Swab-its®, Bore-tips®, and Gun-tips® are registered trademarks of Super Brush LLC.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.