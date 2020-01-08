Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market is Set to Reach USD 23.0 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Type (Statistical, Rule-Based, Hybrid), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Component (Solutions, Services) by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by Application (Information Extraction, Question Answering, Machine Translation, Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis Text Processing, Others), by Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural language processing (NLP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2024. Globally, natural language processing (NLP) industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion.



Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/natural-language-processing-nlp-market/request-sample

Machine Translation category held largest share in the natural language processing (NLP) market in 2018

Based on application, the natural language processing (NLP) market is segmented into information extraction, question answering, machine translation, automatic summarization, sentiment analysis text processing, and others. Among these segments, machine translation category held largest share in the market in 2018, owing to the increasing demand in organizations for solutions that can facilitate translation of text into multiple languages.

Based on industry, the natural language processing (NLP) market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, it & telecommunication, and others. Among these segments, BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018.

Explore key industry insights in 114 tables and 50 figures from the 193 pages of report, “Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Type (Statistical, Rule-Based, Hybrid), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Component (Solutions, Services) by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by Application (Information Extraction, Question Answering, Machine Translation, Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis Text Processing, Others), by Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in natural language processing (NLP) market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the rising demand for enhanced customer experience, increasing number of investments related to integration of machine learning and NLP, rapid technological advancements, and continuous focus of government on spending in AI-based technologies in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global natural language processing (NLP) market are 3M Company, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., AWS Inc, Dolbey Systems Inc., Genpact Ltd., Alphabet Inc., SAS Institute Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/natural-language-processing-nlp-market/customize-report

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the type, statistical category held largest share in the market in 2018.

Of all deployment, cloud category expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period.

Among all the application, the machine translation category held largest share in the market in 2018.

Of all the industry, BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018.

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in natural language processing (NLP) market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global natural language processing (NLP) market on the basis of type, deployment type, component, organization size, application, industry and region.

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Statistical

Rule-Based

Hybrid

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Cloud

On-Premises

Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Solutions Platform Software Tools

Services Managed Professional Consulting Support and Maintenance



Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Information Extraction

Question Answering

Machine Translation

Automatic Summarization

Sentiment Analysis

Text Processing

Others

Industry Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Organization Size

By Application

By Industry

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Type

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Organization Size

By Application

By Industry

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Organization Size

By Application

By Industry

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Deployment Type

By Component

By Organization Size

By Application

By Industry

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

More from VynZ Research:

Global Product Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global product analytics market is projected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Rising social media usage in the world, rapid increase in the number of smartphones, and increasing number of mobile application users, propelling the growth of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global product analytics market are Google LLC, Teradata, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Atlassian, Amplitude, Piwik PRO, Oracle Corporation, Mixpanel, and Plytix.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/product-analytics-market

Global Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global speech analytics market is projected to reach USD 2,963.5 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. Growing significance for real-time speech analytics solutions, and increasing demand for speech analytics solutions to cater growing BPO sector, propelling the growth of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global speech analytics market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Calabrio Inc., Clarabridge Inc., NICE Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., CallMiner Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Aspect Software Inc., Zoom International, and Castel Communications.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/speech-analytics-market

Global Video Streaming Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global video streaming market is projected to reach USD 687.2 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand of video streaming on mobile devices, rising internet penetration across the world, and increasing the growth of video streaming services in the developing economies, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/video-streaming-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.