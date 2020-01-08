New York Woman Lawyer Named 2020 "Lawyer of the Year"

Pegalis Law Group's Annamarie Bondi-Stoddard named 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" Long Island, NY by Best Lawyers® Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Firm of Pegalis Law Group, LLC announces that Annamarie Bondi-Stoddard has been named the Best Lawyers2020 Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice "Lawyer of the Year" in Long Island, NY. The "Lawyer of the Year" distinction is bestowed upon less than one percent of all lawyers in New York State. Only one lawyer is recognized in a given specialty and location. Additionally, four of the Firm's attorneys have been recognized by Best LawyersAnnamarie Bondi-Stoddard is the managing partner of Pegalis Law Group, LLC. She represents patients in medical negligence cases focusing on women's health issues, children's birth injuries cancers , surgical and neurosurgical cases, and medical specialty cases where negligence is involved. She has received numerous awards including the Long Island Power Women in Business Award and the Top 50 Women in Business Award, and has written for publications such as the Long Island Corridor Journal of Strategic Alliances and The New York Law Journal.Bondi-Stoddard has also been selected for the highly regarded list, Best Lawyers in America© for Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice, along with Pegalis Law Group Founder, Steven Pegalis and Partners, Sanford Nagrotsky and Robert Fallarino.• Steven Pegalis has been practicing law, as an advocate and trial lawyer for seriously injured victims of negligence for nearly 50 years and has obtained some of the highest jury verdicts in New York State history.• Sanford Nagrotsky's tenacity and expertise has allowed Pegalis Law Group to obtain millions in compensation for clients, whose cases were previously rejected by other prominent law firms.• Robert Fallarino, a 32-year trial lawyer has obtained many successful resolutions for clients with cancer including one of the highest breast-cancer medical negligence verdicts in New York State history.Fewer than 5% of attorneys in the United States are recognized to Best Lawyers, which is compiled through extensive research, and peer and client review.About Us: Pegalis Law Group, LLC is a New York law firm for those suffering as a result of avoidable medical errors and personal injury. We have won some of the largest verdicts in New York State history and strive for medical accountability to ensure safer medical practices for better patient care. Visit us at https://pegalislawgroup.com and on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



