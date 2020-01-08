INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Green Dot, and Forescout Technologies of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of GDOT and FSCT. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT)

CLASS PERIOD: 05/09/2018 – 11/07/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 17, 2020

Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (1) Green Dot’s strategy to attract “high-value” long-term customers was at the expense of “one and done” customers; (2) Green Dot’s “one and done” customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment; (3) consequently, Green Dot’s strategy was self-sabotaging; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the Green Dot Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ: FSCT)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/07/2019 - 10/09/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: March 2, 2020

Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company’s pipeline, especially in EMEA; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the Forescout Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

