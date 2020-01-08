World Environmental Technologies Study, 2018-2019: Equipment, Services, Resources Markets, and CAGR Projections to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Technologies: Equipment, Services and Resources Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines key categories and regions of the environmental technologies and services market and forecasts market growth from 2019 to 2024.



The report includes:



An overview of the global markets for environmental technologies

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identification of the technical as well as other non-technical challenges that must be prevailed over for the market to realize its full potential

A look at the regulatory affairs and the level of government expenditures (in developed as well as developing economies) committed to the environment that will shape the future marketplace

Insight into the patent summary and analysis along with new developments within the technology segment

Competitive landscape covering major stakeholders and profile description of key market players, including Teledyne Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd. and Bactech Environmental Corp.

The main challenges in the study of the competition in environmental technologies and services contribute to industry description, range and limitations. This is partly due to the complexity of the definition and the lack of information in some areas that are more recent and rapidly growing.



There are many reports that have attempted to identify, assess and explain the global, regional and local markets, but they offer little consensus. Each sector has a diverse range of goods and services. Each market has a variety of products and services that are used to clean up existing production systems, treat water and sewage, control environmental pollution and reduce noise.



Several waste management and recycling technologies and services address past environmental damage. A growing range of environmental services, including research, design and engineering services, also are available. Most of these manufacturing and engineering operations are heterogeneous, which hinders data collection and comparisons. There also is a lack of consensus on standards for identifying sector limits.



Most emission prevention and management systems and facilities suppliers have a low level of efficiency in filtering pollutants Other goods and services that are a key business line and therefore are not readily separable for inclusion in the Environment Industry measures, may be classified by environmental technologies and services. Ultimately, various studies on behaviors or goods yield divergent findings, whether for ecological workplace surveys, eco-product surveys, and general quantitative surveys. Values shift because they rely on supply or demand calculations on which they are based.



Despite definition and measurement problems, these technologies should be considered an industry aspect. Cleaner technologies are difficult to measure because their improvements cannot be discerned from more efficient improvements that use fewer resources, produce less waste and harmful by-products. The industry can be defined by including goods and services in areas such as water, air, noise, soil, solid waste, natural resources and various services.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of the Report

Methodology

Regional Breakdown

Intended Audience

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Introduction

Global Market for Environmental Technologies and Services

Market Size

Market Competition

Chapter 3 Global Market for Environmental Equipment

Introduction

Market Size

Water Processing and Pollution Control Technologies

Membrane Technologies

Emerging Technological Trends

Market Size

Air Pollution and Control Technologies: Global Market Overview

Pollutants

Filter Technologies

Air Pollution Control System Products

New Developments and Innovations in the Air Pollution Control Technologies Space

Market Size

Waste Management Technologies

Types and Sources of Hazardous Wastes

Treatment Technologies for Hazardous Wastes and Applications

Market Size

Environmental Instruments and Information Systems

Market Size

Process and Prevention Technologies

Sludge Dewatering at Hazardous Waste Treatment Plants

Market Size

Other Environmental Technologies

Bioremediation Technologies

Thermal Destruction Processes for Hazardous Waste Treatment:

Other Physical Treatment Processes

Market Size

Chapter 4 Global Market for Environmental Services

Introduction

Market Size

Market Competition

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors

Restraining Factors

Wastewater and Water Treatment Services

Market Size

Resource Recovery Services

Reduce GHG Emissions and Other Pollutants

Reduce Dependence on Virgin Materials

Reduce Waste Collection and Landfilling Costs

Improve Public Health

Market Size

Hazardous Waste Management

Market Size

Solid Waste Management

Market Size

Industrial Remediation Services

Market Size

Consulting and Engineering Services

Market Size

Water Utility Services

Market Size

Other Services

IoT and Other Smart Technologies for Waste Management

Market Size

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

North American Market Size by Subsector

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Russia

European Market Size by Subsector

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Indonesia

Vietnam

Asia-Pacific: Market Size by Subsector

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

LAMEA Market Size by Subsector

Chapter 6 Company Profiles



Abatement Technologies Inc.

Aecom

Arcadis Nv

Bactech Environmental Corp.

Cypher Environmental Ltd.

Energy Capital Partners

Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd.

Evergreen Pacific Partners

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

General Electric Co.

Geo-Cleanse International Inc.

Geovation Engineering

Ground/Water Treatment & Technology Llc

Hydrus Technology

Ivey International Inc.

Lennox International

Siemens Ag

SRL Plasma Pty Ltd.

Stantec, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trc Companies Inc.

Worleyparsons Ltd.

