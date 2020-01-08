Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Forecast, 2020-2025: Companies, Solutions, Use Cases, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component, Infrastructure, Services, Price Band, HPC Applications, Deployment Types, Industry Verticals, and Regions 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates the HPC market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. Analysis includes HPC by organizational size, software and system type, server type, and price band, and industry verticals. The report also assesses the market for integration of various artificial intelligence technologies in HPC. It also evaluates the exascale-level HPC market including analysis by component, hardware type, service type, and industry vertical.



High Performance Computing (HPC) may be provided via a supercomputer or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high performance data computation such as certain financial services, simulations, and various R&D initiatives.



The market is currently dominated on the demand side by large corporations, universities, and government institutions by way of capabilities that are often used to solve very specific problems for large institutions. Examples include financial services organizations, government R&D facilities, universities research, etc.



However, the cloud-computing based as a Service model allows HPC market offerings to be extended via HPC-as-a-Service (HPCaaS) to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems. Industry use cases are increasingly emerging that benefit from HPC-level computing, many of which benefit from split processing between localized device/platform and HPCaaS.



In fact, HPCaaS is poised to become much more commonly available, partially due to new on-demand supercomputer service offerings, and in part as a result of emerging AI-based tools for engineers. Accordingly, up to 45% of revenue will be directly attributable to the cloud-based business model via HPCaaS, which makes High-Performance Computing solutions available to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems.



In a recent study, we conducted interviews with major players in the market as well as smaller, lesser known companies that are believed to be influential in terms of innovative solutions that are likely to drive adoption and usage of both cluster-based HPC and supercomputing.



In an effort to identify growth opportunities for the HPC market, we investigated market gaps including unserved and underserved markets and submarkets. The research and advisory firm uncovered a market situation in which HPC currently suffers from an accessibility problem as well as inefficiencies and supercomputer skill gaps.



Stated differently, the market for HPC as a Service (e.g. access to high-performance computing services) currently suffers from problems related to the utilization, scheduling, and set-up time to run jobs on a supercomputer. We identified start-ups and small companies working to solve these problems.



One of the challenge areas identified is low utilization but (ironically) also high wait times for most supercomputers. Scheduling can be a challenge in terms of workload time estimation. About 20% of jobs are computationally heavy 30% of jobs cannot be defined very well in terms of how long jobs will take (within 3-minute window at best). In many instances, users request substantive resources and don't actually use computing time.



In addition to the scheduling challenge, we also identified a company focused on solving additional problems such as computational planning and engineering. We spoke with the principal of a little-known company called Microsurgeonbot, Inc. (doing business as MSB.ai), which is developing a tool for setting up computing jobs for supercomputers.



The company is working to solve major obstacles in accessibility and usability for HPC resources. The company focuses on solving a very important problem in HPC: Supercomputer job set-up and skills gap. Their solution known as "Guru" is poised to make supercomputing much more accessible, especially to engineers in small to medium-sized businesses that do not have the same resources or expertise as large corporate entities.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Companies in Report

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Methodology



2 Introduction

2.1 Next Generation Computing

2.2 High Performance Computing

2.2.1 HPC Technology

2.2.1.1 Supercomputers

2.2.1.2 Computer Clustering

2.2.2 Exascale Computation

2.2.2.1 United States

2.2.2.2 China

2.2.2.3 Europe

2.2.2.4 Japan

2.2.2.5 India

2.2.2.6 Taiwan

2.2.3 High Performance Technical Computing

2.2.4 Market Segmentation Considerations

2.2.4.1 Government, NGOs, and Universities

2.2.4.2 Small Companies and Middle Market

2.2.5 Use Cases and Application Areas

2.2.5.1 Computer Aided Engineering

2.2.5.2 Government

2.2.5.3 Financial Services

2.2.5.4 Education and Research

2.2.5.5 Manufacturing

2.2.5.6 Media and Entertainment

2.2.5.7 Electronic Design Automation

2.2.5.8 Bio-Sciences and Healthcare

2.2.5.9 Energy Management and Utilities

2.2.5.10 Earth Science

2.2.6 Regulatory Framework

2.2.7 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.8 AI to Drive HPC Performance and Adoption



3 High Performance Computing Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

3.1 Global High Performance Computing Market 2020-2025

3.1.1 Total High Performance Computing Market 2020-2025

3.1.2 High Performance Computing Market by Component 2020-2025

3.1.2.1 High Performance Computing Market by Hardware and Infrastructure Type 2020-2025

3.1.2.1.1 High Performance Computing Market by Server Type 2020-2025

3.1.2.2 High Performance Computing Market by Software and System Type 2020-2025

3.1.2.3 High Performance Computing Market by Professional Service Type 2020-2025

3.1.3 High Performance Computing Market by Deployment Type 2020-2025

3.1.4 High Performance Computing Market by Organization Size 2020-2025

3.1.5 High Performance Computing Market by Server Price Band 2020-2025

3.1.6 High Performance Computing Market by Application Type 2020-2025

3.1.6.1 High Performance Technical Computing Market by Industry Vertical 2020-2025

3.1.6.2 Critical High Performance Business Computing Market by Industry Vertical 2020-2025

3.1.1 High Performance Computing Deployment Options: Supercomputer vs. Clustering 2020-2025

3.1.2 High Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) 2020-2025

3.1.3 AI Powered High Performance Computing Market

3.1.3.1 AI Powered High Performance Computing Market by Component

3.1.3.2 AI Powered High Performance Computing Market by AI Technology

3.2 Regional High Performance Computing Market 2020-2025

3.3 Exascale Computing Market 2020-2025

3.3.1 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Component 2020-2025

3.3.2 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Hardware Type 2020-2025

3.3.3 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Service Type 2020-2025

3.3.4 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Industry Vertical 2020-2025

3.3.1 Exascale Computing as a Service 2020-2025



4 High Performance Computing Company Analysis

4.1 HPC Vendor Ecosystem

4.2 Leading HPC Companies

4.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

4.2.2 Atos SE

4.2.3 Adavnced Micro Devices Inc.

4.2.4 Cisco Systems

4.2.5 DELL Technologies Inc.

4.2.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.2.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

4.2.8 IBM Corporation

4.2.9 Intel Corporation

4.2.10 Microsoft Corporation

4.2.11 NEC Corporation

4.2.12 NVIDIA

4.2.13 Rackspace Inc.

4.1 Companies to Watch

4.1.1 Braket Inc.

4.1.1 MicroSurgeonBot Inc. (MSB.ai)



5 Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 AI to Support Adoption and Usage of HPC

5.2 5G and 6G to Drive Increased Demand for HPC



6 Appendix: Future of Computing

6.1 Quantum Computing

6.1.1 Quantum Computing Technology

6.1.2 Quantum Computing Considerations

6.1.3 Market Challenges and Opportunities

6.1.4 Recent Developments

6.1.5 Quantum Computing Value Chain

6.1.6 Quantum Computing Applications

6.1.7 Competitive Landscape

6.1.8 Government Investment in Quantum Computing

6.1.9 Quantum Computing Stakeholders by Country

6.1 Other Future Computing Technologies

6.1.1 Swarm Computing

6.1.2 Neuromorphic Computing

6.1.3 Biocomputing

6.2 Market Drivers for Future Computing Technologies

6.2.1 Efficient Computation and High Speed Storage

6.2.2 Government and Private Initiatives

6.2.3 Flexible Computing

6.2.4 AI-enabled, High Performance Embedded Devices, Chipsets, and ICs

6.2.5 Cost Effective Computing powered by Pay-as-you-go Model

6.3 Future Computing Market Challenges

6.3.1 Data Security Concerns in Virtualized and Distributed Cloud

6.3.2 Funding Constrains R&D Activities

6.3.3 Lack of Skilled Professionals across the Sector

6.3.4 Absence of Uniformity among NGC Branches including Data Format



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbisz5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

