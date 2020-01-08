RxGen Rebrands as Virscio to Reflect Corporate Growth and Enhanced Focus on Comprehensive Suite of Preclinical Research Offerings and Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxGen, a translational research company ensuring definitive, actionable preclinical outcomes through the use of predictive, validated disease models, today announced it is rebranding as Virscio (vir’sio) to reflect substantial expansion of capabilities since inception and growth into a leading nonhuman primate preclinical research organization. As a company committed to excellence in translational research and development, Virscio will continue to bring value to its sponsors and partners under the new brand that more fully captures core mission, culture and scientific methods.



“We are proud to launch Virscio as we move into the new year. We do so on the 2020 milestone of having achieved significant validation as a leader in translational research and development. We have gained this recognition through expanding engagement with innovative sponsors and partners pursing significant unmet clinical indications and diverse therapeutic approaches,” said Matthew Lawrence, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Virscio. “Deriving from the Latin words, ‘vir,’ for ‘man’ and ‘scio,’ ‘to know,’ the name Virscio underscores our tireless study of the biology of humans and human-like systems to more fully understand diseases and evaluate interventions to improve patient health.”

The Virscio brand highlights the company’s engagement modality as a strategic partner in the generation of nonhuman primate data that definitively guides and de-risks therapeutic programs for ophthalmic, central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic and other disease domains. Applying allied technologies, services and expertise, Virscio works closely with its sponsors to predict clinical outcomes through definitive study designs executed to the highest standards in flexible and expedited engagements. Acting as an extension of partners’ research teams, Virscio draws on its deep portfolio of validated disease models and GLP-compliant capabilities to perform safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetic studies to provide unmatched insight and value.

The adoption of Virscio as the new brand is driven by the company’s recent substantial growth and associated achievements, including among other accomplishments:

Industry leading study initiation, data generation, and reporting timelines

Integrated research capabilities, from proof-of-concept to IND-enabling execution

Validated models of disease and delivery across multiple therapeutic areas

Validation and broad adoption of the St. Kitts green monkey as a gene therapy test system

Unparalleled access to humanely sourced, biologically clean nonhuman primates

AAALAC-accredited site, renowned for animal welfare and sustainability practices

Flexible contract engagement structures designed to improve study outcomes

Learn more at www.virscio.com

About Virscio

Virscio is a translational research and development company devoted to providing predictive preclinical research models and services to accelerate therapeutic candidate evaluation and reduce the risk of clinical failure. Virscio engages with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sponsors and collaborators to design and execute a wide range of preclinical studies and translational research programs across multiple therapeutic areas. Application of Virscio’s unique translational capabilities is enabled by flexible scientific and commercial interactions that span contract research services, research collaborations and R&D partnering agreements. For more information, visit: www.virscio.com

Virscio:

Christopher Stanley, Chief Business Officer

Virscio

1 (203) 498-9796

info@virscio.com

Media:

Michael Tattory, Account Executive

LifeSci Public Relations

1 (646) 751-4362

mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com



