Canon announces the Robotic Camera System CR-S700R enabling the remote operation of EOS cameras

Canon Europe (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) announces the release of its remote control system for still image shooting. Sports photography and news media use remote photography extensively to capture still images from various viewpoints or angles that cannot be achieved with conventional photography methods. The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R is a release driven by the needs of professional photographers to operate cameras remotely to shoot still images for the media and is part of Canon’s commitment to deliver convenient solutions.

Remote control solution for EOS camera operation

The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R revolves around a remote pan head that can be used to remotely control and shoot still images using a compatible EOS camera[1]. This system includes a small and lightweight gateway box, the IP camera controller CR-G100. The Camera Remote Application CR-A100 (sold separately) enables users to control multiple cameras from a PC, display live view images, and remotely trigger a camera or simultaneously shoot with multiple cameras.

Main features and components

The remote pan head uses a centre type rotational axis that makes the optical axis of the camera perpendicular to the rotational axis of the remote pan head, enabling smooth remote operations such as zooming, panning, tilting, and rolling. Ideally suited to follow subjects that move at high speed during sporting events, the remote pan head benefits from a compact design with a turning radius of approximately 260mm and can be used upright or underslung.

The IP camera controller CR-G100 is a gateway device to connect the camera and the remote pan head. It easily connects to a PC for remote operation using only a wired LAN (Ethernet) cable. The extremely compact and lightweight design has been developed specifically for still image shooting. Various terminals (digital terminal, Ethernet terminal, remote control terminal, etc.) necessary for connecting to cameras, pan heads, etc. are grouped together to simplify previously complicated and bulky wired connection.

The Camera Remote Application CR-A100 software (also available separately) controls the Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and cameras via a PC. It displays live view images from multiple cameras using the IP camera controller CR-G100 and can control a single camera or simultaneous shoot using multiple specified cameras, streamlining the workflow of still image shooting at the news site.

Robotic Camera System CR-S700R availability

The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and the Camera Remote Application CR-A100 will be available from mid-February 2020.

For more information and details on product specifications, please visit: http://bit.ly/35A3JtK

[1] As of 07 January 2020, compatible with EOS-1D X Mark III and EOS-1D X Mark II. Compatible interchangeable lenses include: EF11-24mm F4L USM, EF16-35mm F2.8L III USM, EF24-70mm F2.8L II USM, EF70-200mm F2.8L IS II USM, EF24-105mm F4L IS II USM, and EF100-400mm F4.5 -5.6L IS II USM.

Media Contact: Canon Middle East Mai Youssef mai.youssef@canon-me.com

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA): Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.

For more information, log on to: https://www.Canon-CNA.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.