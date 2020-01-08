Europe Business Assembly: Leadership In Events, Awards, And Nomination Procedures

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Europe Business Assembly from Oxford, UK has been organizing global summits, conferences, forums since 2000. It has recommended itself as a well-known consultative, ranking and publishing center. Europe Business Assembly is also noticeable as a founder of prestige club awards to recognize achievements and excellence in professional activities.Today Europe Business Assembly credentials have gained recognition in 67 world countries, while their holders enjoy great public support.Before honoring, candidates must undergo special selection procedures, which include 4 basic stages. Every nomination and selection stage contains thorough shortlisting, expert and public opinion that can be also attracted before final approval.So, the question is who can receive Europe Business Assembly prestigious club awards?Let's briefly introduce the Nomination Procedure for Europe Business Assembly members and partners.Stage 1 - QualifyingThe initial market research of prospective nominees from 4 essential categories, like business, science, and education, healthcare and city management goes into the analytical department. The research grounds on the open-source data: rankings, statistical information, publications in national and global media, letters of recommendation from businesses and partner organizations.The main goal of this stage is to identify and investigate professional and business activities of the potential nominee against such research criteria as:● A company or institution outstanding activities at the national market.● Expansion to foreign markets.● Leadership potential.● Solid professional reputation.● Brand awareness and promotion.● Activities that prove participation in socially responsible collaborations or charity.● Participation in industry expos, conferences, professional and marketing events.The initial study results in collecting a pool of prospective candidates to receive a specific credential in one of four basic categories. After communications with the potential nominees start the next step is to invite them to attend an event and in case of further interest, to send back a range of supporting papers and clarify some details in the company profile.It's worth mentioning that the initial nomination stage usually proves the famous Pareto's Principle when round the 80 % of the pool does not fully comply with the selection requirements or fails to provide necessary registration information. This means that only about 20% of the initial amount of prospectives go to the next stage.Stage 2 - Public AssessmentAfter collecting company or organization profiles of candidates, the next step is to introduce them to Europe Business Assembly members and partners. The academic and business communities associated with EBA can become familiar with the profiles and give their feedback.Europe Business Assembly uses its own media tools like event catalogs, the Leaders Times online newspaper or the Socrates Almanac digest to popularize the information about candidates.Stage 3 - Public scrutinyPotential candidates can release their leadership skills and expertise while participating in various Europe Business Assembly projects and events. They can benefit from articles and marketing collateral, making presentations about their organizations at EBA-hosted conferences, workshops, and networking events.Europe Business Assembly provides for the number of promotional activities that help attract attention to the company or institution at the international floor.Stage 4 - Final DecisionAcknowledged EBA experts in their fields shortlist candidates in online consultations and discussions. After coming up with a final listing, the decision is published in the current Europe Business Assembly event catalogs where all the nominees in all categories can be found.The nomination system has proven itself right and viable through two decades EBA has been dominating the sphere of turning achievements into recognition.Though many people consider the award-winning process and everything related to this subject controversial, there are always ambitious and innovative leaders, who are trendsetters in their fields on a national scale, and whose business and professional results are worth leveling up to the global arena. And EBA knows well how to do it.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.