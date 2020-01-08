Release of "Sub Tales - Stories That Seldom Surface" announced by Authors

Gripping true stories of how the men of the Silent Service dealt with the perilous life under the sea. Complete with photos documenting each story.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sub Tales: Stories that Seldom Surface, by Charles and Frank Hood, is a new compilation of 36 original submarine stories that explore little known aspects of the Silent Service.Most of these stories have never surfaced before.Topics range from heroism to crisis, from war patrols to presidential visits, and from the unexpected to the offbeat.What would YOU do if you were trapped in a closed steel tube and your submarine collided with a surface ship? Run for Survival or Stay at your Duty Station?In this 438-page book, brimming with more than 125 vintage photographs, you will learn what is the “submarine ethos” by reading gripping accounts of the unpredictable life of service beneath the sea.You’ll learn about the nation’s first submarine tragedy, as well as the first successful submarine rescue.A few of the other intriguing stories include:• the emergency landing of a disabled helicopter on a submarine deck• an agonizing emergency rescue in the North Atlantic• a crazy up-and-down rollercoaster ride aboard the ChopperHistory is updated with the following feats of the US Submarine Force:• the critical role of the Halibut in America’s nuclear defense,• and the little-known problem that nearly scuttled the launch of the first atomic submarine, the Nautilus.• The first and only baseball game played at the North PoleThese, and many other stories await to delight the reader.A Bonus, unique to this book, are never-before-published Original Lists that give the views of submarine veterans on their service, what it meant to them, and how the lessons they learned helped them “or not” in civilian life after their service. These unique lists will give the reader a deeper dive into the character of the men who manned these Denizens of the Deep.Sub Tales is the follow-up book to the authors’ successful submarine biography, Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots.The authors will continue their Charitable Mission, started with the first book, of donating all the proceeds to the US Submarine Veteran Scholarship Fund. Over $26,000 has been donated.You can find out more about the book, by going to https://subtales.com/about-the-book/ It is available in e-Book format at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple iBooks. You can order at https://subtales.com/how-to-order/ It is available in a soft cover real book from Amazon.You can find out more about Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots by going to: www.facebook.com/2hoodssubbook



