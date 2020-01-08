Global Transformer Core Market Outlook to 2024 - Led by ABB Group, Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba
The "Global Transformer Core Market, By Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformer, Auto Transformer), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Transformer Core Market stood at $ 5.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 7.5 billion by 2024.
Growth in the Global Transformer Core Market can be attributed to the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization across the globe. In addition to this, the increasing government expenditure towards the development of renewable energy projects to meet the growing energy demand is further going to upsurge the Global Transformer Core Market through 2024.
The Global Transformer Core Market is controlled by these major players, namely - ABB Group (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- To study and forecast the global market size of the transformer core market
- To outline, classify and estimate the Global Transformer Core Market on the basis of type and regional distribution
- To understand the regional market structure of transformer core market - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size
- To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Transformer Core Market
- To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Transformer Core Market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new entrants in the Global Transformer Core Market
- To strategically profile the leading players operating in the market
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Transformer Core Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformers, Auto Transformers)
5.2.2. By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and South America)
5.2.3. By Company
6. Global Transformer Core Market Regional Analysis
6.1. Asia-Pacific Transformer Core Market Outlook
6.2. North America Transformer Core Market Outlook
6.3. Middle East & Africa Transformer Core Market Outlook
6.4. Europe Transformer Core Market Outlook
6.5. South America Transformer Core Market Outlook
7. Market Dynamics
7.1. Drivers
7.2. Challenges
8. Market Trends & Developments
9. Regional Price Analysis
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. General Electric
10.2. ABB
10.3. Siemens AG
10.4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
10.5. Hitachi Ltd.
10.6. Toshiba Corporation
10.7. Hyosung Heavy Industries
10.8. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
10.9. TDK Corporation
10.10. Ferroxcube International Holding B.V.
11. Strategic Recommendations
