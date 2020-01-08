WidePoint Partners with KoolSpan to Offer End-to-End Encryption for Phone Calls and Text Messages

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va. and BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions and KoolSpan, the provider of TrustCall, have entered into a partnership through which WidePoint delivers KoolSpan’s cross-platform, end-to-end communication solution to WidePoint customers so that they can make phone calls and send text messages securely.



WidePoint has partnered with KoolSpan to resell TrustCall, the leading secure mobile communications platform to governments and enterprises globally that secures phone calls and messages with end-to-end encryption. TrustCall is an enterprise-grade solution that delivers high performance and HD quality encrypted audio and can be flexibly deployed via the cloud, on premise, or in hybrid form.

“KoolSpan’s TrustCall ensures that devices use end-to-end encryption for all communication paths, which is crucial to improving the security of global telecommunications networks,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint President and Chief Executive Officer. “By partnering with KoolSpan, we have immediately added a secure communication tool that is directly complementary to our product suite and a critical need for our federal and enterprise clients. We expect this partnership to give us an additional leg up over our competition as we continue to focus on expanding our presence as a leading provider of trusted mobility management services.”

Nigel Jones, KoolSpan’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “WidePoint has a long history of successfully serving both federal agencies and enterprise clients, and by partnering with them, we’re able to leverage their reputation and relationships to serve a much broader customer base.”

“Global telecommunications networks are inherently insecure as has been well documented by cyber security experts in the U.S. Government and across the private sector. The threats, from surveillance of communications to theft of IP to corporate espionage, are posed by systemic vulnerabilities in the global telecommunications infrastructure that readily enable interception and monitoring of mobile communications, both voice and data,” said Elad Yoran, KoolSpan Executive Chairman. “The only viable solution to this problem is to use end-to-end (E2E) encryption for all communications. KoolSpan is excited to partner with WidePoint to provide TrustCall.“

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is a leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on smartphones globally. KoolSpan TrustCall delivers strong end-to-end (E2E) encryption for calls, text/chats on Android and iPhone devices. Customers include governments and enterprises in 60+ countries. TrustCall is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens pending. KoolSpan is privately held and based in Bethesda, Maryland. For more information, visit www.koolspan.com .

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.