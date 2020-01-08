Global Bus Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast to 2025 - Segmented by Application, Length, Seating Capacity, Fuel Type, Body Type and Region
The "Global Bus Market, By Application (Motor Coaches, Transit Buses & School Buses), By Length (6-8 m, 9-12 m, Above 12 m), By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 - 2025F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bus Market is projected to reach $ 69 billion by 2025, on the back of rising demand for transportation from growing population, especially in the urban areas, across the globe. Major factors responsible for the rising sales of buses include improvements in infrastructure in various large developing countries and increasing population.
The Global Bus Market is segmented based on application, bus length, seating capacity, fuel type, built type, and region. Based on built type, the market can be bifurcated into fully built and customized, of which the latter is expected to grow at a faster pace as a rising number of customers are preferring such vehicles. Based on bus length, the market can be fragmented into 6-8m, 9-12m and above 12m. The 9-12m segment acquires the highest share, globally, due to increasing population, worsening traffic congestion and rising focus on public transportation.
Major player operating in the Global Bus Market include Zhenzhou Yutong Group, Volvo, Scania, TATA Motors Limited, Isuzu, Hino Motors, MAN, Marcopolo SA, Daimler AG, Iveco, Ashok Leyland, and others. Most of the companies are developing buses with new advanced technologies and alternate fuel technology such as electric in order to stay strong in the Global Bus Market. Many companies are making huge investments in research & development and entering into joint ventures with other companies in order to expand the market share in the global market.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the Global Bus Market size.
- To classify and forecast the Global Bus Market based on seating capacity, battery type, application, bus length, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bus Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bus Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Bus Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bus Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global bus Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Application Type (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others)
5.2.2. By Length (6-8m; 9-12m; Above 12m)
5.2.3. By Seating Capacity (Up to 30 Seats, 30-40 & Above 40)
5.2.4. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, CNG & Electric & Hybrid)
5.2.5. By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable)
5.2.6. By Company
5.2.7. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia Pacific Market Outlook
7. China Bus Market Outlook
8. India Bus Market Outlook
9. Japan Bus Market Outlook
10. Vietnam Bus Market Outlook
11. Bangladesh Bus Market Outlook
12. Indonesia Bus Market Outlook
13. Thailand Bus Market Outlook
14. Malaysia Bus Market Outlook
15. Europe & CIS Bus Market Outlook
16. Russia Bus Market Outlook
17. United Kingdom Bus Market Outlook
18. France Bus Market Outlook
19. Germany Bus Market Outlook
20. Turkey CIS Bus Market Outlook
21. Poland Bus Market Outlook
22. Romania Bus Market Outlook
23. Czech Republic Bus Market Outlook
24. North America Bus Market Outlook
25. United States Bus Market Outlook
26. Canada Bus Market Outlook
27. Mexico Bus Market Outlook
28. South America Bus Market Outlook
29. Brazil Bus Market Outlook
30. Peru Bus Market Outlook
31. Colombia Bus Market Outlook
32. Chile Bus Market Outlook
33. Argentina Bus Market Outlook
34. Venezuela Bus Market Outlook
35. Middle East Bus Market Outlook
36. Saudi Arabia Bus Market Outlook
37. UAE Bus Market Outlook
38. Iran Bus Market Outlook
39. Iraq Bus Market Outlook
40. Israel Bus Market Outlook
41. Qatar Bus Market Outlook
42. Yemen Bus Market Outlook
43. Africa Bus Market Outlook
44. South Africa Bus Market Outlook
45. Algeria Bus Market Outlook
46. Egypt Bus Market Outlook
47. Morocco Bus Market Outlook
48. Tanzania Bus Market Outlook
49. Ethiopia Bus Market Outlook
50. Nigeria Bus Market Outlook
51. Congo Bus Market Outlook
52. Market Dynamics
52.1. Drivers
52.2. Challenges
53. Market Trends & Developments
54. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
55. Competitive Landscape
55.1. Zhenzhou Yutong Group
55.2. Daimler AG
55.3. Volvo
55.4. MAN, Buses & Trucks
55.5. TATA Motors
55.6. Scania
55.7. Iveco
55.8. Isuzu
55.9. Hino Motors
55.10. Marcopolo S.A.
56. Strategic Recommendations
