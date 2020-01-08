Immuron CEO Dr. Gary S. Jacob to Present at Biotech Showcase Conference on January 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunoglobulin therapeutics for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, today announced that CEO Dr. Gary S. Jacob will present at the Biotech Showcase Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Hilton Union Square hotel in San Francisco. Dr. Jacob’s presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time in the Yosemite C room. Management will also be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference.

ABOUT IMMURON

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases. Immuron has a novel technology platform with one commercial asset Travelan® generating revenue. Immuron’s lead clinical candidate, IMM-124E, is presently being developed as a drug to prevent TD. The Company also has a collaborative program with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to develop treatments utilizing the Company’s hyperimmune bovine colostrum technology against enteric acute infectious pathogens, including Shigella and Campylobacter. A recent USD $3.7 million grant was awarded by DoD to develop a product against Campylobacter utilizing this technology. Immuron’s second clinical-stage asset, IMM-529, targets Clostridium difficile Infections (CDI). These products together with the Company’s other preclinical pipeline products currently under development targeting immune-related and infectious diseases are anticipated to meet pressing needs in the global immunotherapy market.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

