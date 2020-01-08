Wah Fu Education Group Limited to Develop Online Education Platform for Jiuzhou Polytechnic Vocational College

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, China, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WAFU), a provider of online training and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today announced that, through its majority owned subsidiary, Nanjing Suyun Education Technology Co., Ltd., the Company entered into a 5-year service agreement (the “Agreement”) to develop a customized online educational platform for Jiuzhou Polytechnic Vocational College (“Jiuzhou Polytechnic”), featuring cloud-based online courses related to vocational training required by the Ministry of Education of China, administration and student management services.

Established in 1993 with a total investment of over RMB300 million, Jiuzhou Polytechnic is private higher vocational college with over 400 faculties and staff and over 1,000 students and currently offers 3-year programs in 6 departments and 41 majors. More information about Jiuzhou Polytechnic can be found at www.jzp.edu.cn.

“Jiuzhou Polytechnic adds to our 100+ and growing number of institutional B2B2C clients, including universities and colleges,” said Mr. Yang Yu, Chairman of Wah Fu. “We are proud to be a trusted partner of our institutional clients including Jiuzhou Polytechnic, through whom we have been able to develop customized online training and educational solutions that benefit tens of thousands of students every year.”

About Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wah Fu Education Group Limited provides online training and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and students. For more information about Wah Fu, please visit www.edu-edu.cn .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the online training industry in China and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

