Netreo Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Stage of Growth in Bringing AIOps to IT Management

Jasmin Young appointed CEO, Joe Rodgers joined as vice-president of sales, and Andrew Anderson promoted to president

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced that it has expanded the leadership team to accelerate the company’s growth in bringing AIOps to the IT management sector. Jasmin Young, formerly a business models transformation leader from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), joins Netreo as chief executive officer (CEO), and Joe Rodgers, most recently from Carbon, has joined the team as vice-president of sales. Additionally, Andrew Anderson, a co-founder of Netreo who has been Netreo’s chief operating officer (COO) since 2000, now serves as Netreo’s president.



“We are thrilled to have this expanded leadership team drive innovation and scale through product, operations, and sales excellence,” said Sumit Garg, Netreo chairman of the board, “Together, these executives fuel our forces for growth: Andrew provides a firm foundation by expanding our vision for innovation and customer success. Jasmin will bring best practices from top technology companies to accelerate transformation and build on our culture with her high-growth mindset. And, Joe will drive expansion of our sales organization to bring Netreo’s innovation to the global market.”

About Jasmin Young, CEO

Jasmin Young has joined Netreo as CEO after more than 20 years serving in strategic, marketing and operational leadership roles for established organizations and pioneering software companies. Prior to joining Netreo, Young was at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where she worked with leading software and technology companies to accelerate growth by launching new subscription and cloud offerings, transforming customer experiences, and scaling operations. She was also instrumental in building the firm’s cloud capabilities globally, and establishing joint business relationships with key cloud partners, such as Amazon Web Services. Young, who is a thought leader on software as a service (SaaS) business model transformation, has also received awards for her role in driving industry consortiums. Young received her MBA from the University of California Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, where she has been teaching graduate sales and marketing classes part-time for more than 10 years.

“Netreo is offering a compelling, new value proposition in IT management with its AIOps capabilities, which are transforming industries by empowering customers to leverage IT as a strategic asset by enhancing agility without compromising reliability. This enables customers to manage mission-critical priorities, while embarking on new digital models and businesses,” said Jasmin Young, CEO. “I am excited to drive Netreo’s next phase of customer success, innovation, and growth.”

About Joe Rodgers, Vice-President of Sales

Joe Rodgers, a software industry veteran with 25 years of enterprise sales experience, is joining Netreo as vice-president of sales. Most recently serving as sales leader at Carbon, Joe has driven sales at several technology companies, such as PTC, Edgewave, GT Nexus, Resilinc, and Fuze. Over the years, he has successfully built world-class sales teams and go-to-market partnerships with many of the most recognizable brands around the world.

“Netreo has many great building blocks in place, including a great culture, reliable product, and passionate visionaries,” said Joe Rodgers, vice-president of sales. “I am thrilled to be part of a team that is committed to bringing Netreo to the next level.”

About Andrew Anderson, President

Netreo co-founder Andrew Anderson is stepping up from his previous position as COO to serve as president of the company. In this role, he will continue to drive product and engineering, as well as build upon the vision he has had since he started the company.

“I am excited to lead Netreo through a new era of growth, as we disrupt the IT management space with our AIOps capabilities,” said Andrew Anderson, president. “Our customers are looking for solutions that simplify the management of increasingly complex hybrid environments. With 20 years of IT management experience, a wealth of data, and a growing team of AI data scientists, we are in a unique position to solve these problems.”

About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management products are widely deployed by enterprises, and these products now monitor more than 15 million assets and devices per day.

