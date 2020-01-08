Nurix Therapeutics to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing targeted protein modulation drugs announced today that CEO Arthur Sands will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. PST in San Francisco.



About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics develops novel therapies that modulate protein levels through small molecule drugs targeting E3 ligases. Nurix’s pipeline is focused on developing drugs for hematologic cancers and immune-mediated diseases including immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer. Nurix was founded by internationally recognized experts in E3 ligase biology and immunology and is funded by leading life science investors Third Rock Ventures and The Column Group. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com .

Media Contact

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

Sara@lifescipublicrelations.com



