LifeSci Public Relations Becomes LifeSci Communications, Reflecting Agency’s Evolution

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Public Relations LLC, a global communications and marketing agency, today announced it has rebranded to LifeSci Communications.

"The new name – LifeSci Communications – emphasizes our comprehensive services as a strategic partner for the life sciences industry," said Matt Middleman, M.D., CEO of LifeSci Communications. "From our roots in public relations and as a traditional and social media powerhouse, we have grown into a fully integrated corporate and marketing communications agency. Our expanded team includes leaders with deep commercial experience, spanning early-stage market development initiatives to product launch, now supported by full-service social media, digital and creative departments.”

Founded in 2017, LifeSci Communications currently partners with more than 50 biotech, medtech and diagnostics clients from around the globe. The agency’s core services are in communications strategy, public relations, social and digital media and marketing communications. Media relations remains a core differentiator of the agency having achieved more than 1300 media hits for its clients in 2019 featuring client executives, company profiles, disease and patient spotlight pieces. The account services team consists of the top scientific and communications talent in the industry, with half the team holding advanced medical or doctorate degrees. The agency has executed high-impact, high science creative communications programs for clients over its short history, contributing to the success of many global biotech and medtech organizations.

The agency’s headquarters are in NYC with a growing office in Boston. Visit the new website here: www.lifescicommunications.com

About LifeSci Communications

LifeSci Communications (LSC) is a global communications and marketing agency focused in life science and medical technology. Our unique team of physicians, scientists and communications industry veterans are expertly positioned with technical knowledge and creative talent to propel businesses forward. We have integrated capabilities in public relations, social and digital media, creative and marketing communications. LSC is a proud sister agency of those is the LifeSci Partners family, which has a long track record as strategic advisors in the healthcare industry. LSC is headquartered in New York City with an additional U.S. office in Boston. It operates internationally across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia.

