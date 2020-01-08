Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PT, followed by a Q&A session at 3:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the company’s website at www.crinetics.com .

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics’ second oral product development candidate, CRN01941, has entered the clinic for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for hyperinsulinism, as well as oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonists for the treatment of Cushing's disease and other diseases of excess ACTH excess. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts. For more information, please visit www.crinetics.com .

Contacts:

Marc Wilson

Chief Financial Officer

IR@crinetics.com

(858) 450-6464

Robert H. Uhl

Westwicke ICR

robert.uhl@westwicke.com

(858) 356-5932



