Knight Partners with Debiopharm for the Commercialization of Trelstar® in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”) a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company and Debiopharm , a swiss-based, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive agreement that grants Knight the rights to commercialize Trelstar® (triptorelin) in Canada. Knight expects to take over commercial activities from Debiopharm’s current partner Allergan and begin recording revenues in early 2020. Previously, Trelstar® was successfully launched and commercialized in Canada by Paladin Labs Inc. between 2006 to 2014.



“I am excited to partner again with Debiopharm for Trelstar®” said Jonathan Ross Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Knight. “Given our team’s successful history in launching and building Trelstar® in Canada and our focus on expanding Knight’s oncology portfolio, we are well positioned to re-launch Trelstar®.”

“Given the Knight team’s previous great success with Trelstar®, we believe Knight is the right Canadian partner” said Thierry Mauvernay, President & Delegate of the Board, Debiopharm. “We’re excited for Knight to take on the commercialization, reenergizing Trelstar®. The product became a treatment of reference in prostate cancer in Canada under the leadership of the current Knight team when they were at Paladin. The product is among the leading prostate cancer treatment options, with a proven efficacy and safety profile.”

About Trelstar® (triptorelin)



Trelstar® (triptorelin) is an agonist analogue of the natural gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). Debiopharm has developed three sustained-release formulations (1, 3 and 6 months) of triptorelin pamoate. First registered in France in 1986, triptorelin is currently marketed in more than 80 countries and is market leader in many territories worldwide. In Canada, triptorelin is registered for Prostate Cancer as Trelstar® and was first approved in 1999 for the palliative treatment of hormone dependent advanced carcinoma of the prostate gland and the management and relief of chronic pain associated with endometriosis.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.



Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns a controlling stake in Grupo Biotoscana, a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement



This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

About Debiopharm



Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, they identify high-potential compounds for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

