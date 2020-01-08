MJardin’s Atlantic Canada Cultivation & Extraction Facility Receives Sales Licence

Phase 2 Expansion to be complete January 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and DENVER, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or “the Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, is pleased to announce its AtlantiCann Medical Inc. (“AMI”) facility has been awarded a sales licence from Health Canada. AMI is a joint venture corporation consisting of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq First Nations (51%), MJardin Group, Inc. (39%) and the Halef Group (10%).



The licence comes just weeks before phase 2 construction is set to be complete adding 20,000 square feet to the original footprint making the expanded facility 68,000 square feet with a total of 6,300 kg/year of production capacity.

“This is a significant day and great achievement for the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia and our partners as we receive this licence and can begin to sell to the Canadian retail market,” said Chief Terrance Paul, Co-Chair of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs. “We have expanded our footprint and production capacity and can now realize the full potential of our joint venture.”

“Our team is very proud of this important milestone and it means great things for our partnership,” said Pat Witcher, Chief Executive Officer of MJardin Group. “We are thrilled to bring our high-quality product to market, and we are confident that Canadian consumers will agree. We also look forward to serving the international market in 2020 from the AMI facility with our European distribution partners.”

On September 9, 2019, MJardin announced that the AMI facility has secured a supply contract with Franchise Cannabis Corp. subsidiary, ACA Muller for 2,250 kg of high THC (>20%) medical cannabis to serve the German market. AMI expects to receive EU GMP certification in Q4 2020.

About MJardin Group

MJardin is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations.

