VBL Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 2 and Phase 3 Data of VB-111 in Recurrent Glioblastoma Supporting Continued Development in Investigator-Sponsored Study

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced the publication of clinical data from the Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies of VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) in two manuscripts published in the peer-reviewed journal Neuro-Oncology, the official journal of the Society for Neuro-Oncology.



In the Phase 2 study, patients with rGBM who were primed with VB-111 monotherapy that was continued after progression with the addition of bevacizumab (Avastin®) showed significant survival (414 vs 223 days; HR 0.48; p=0.043) and progression free survival (PFS) advantage (90 vs 60 days; HR 0.36; p=0.032) compared to a cohort of patients that had limited exposure to VB-111 (see manuscript by Brenner et al). Radiographic responders to VB-111 exhibited specific imaging characteristics related to its mechanism of action. Survival advantage was also seen in comparison to historic controls, with the percentage of patients living more than one year doubling from 24% to 57%.

The GLOBE Phase 3 study, top-line data from which were announced in 2018, compared upfront concomitant administration of VB-111, without priming, and bevacizumab to bevacizumab monotherapy. In this modified regimen, the treatment did not improve overall survival (OS) and PFS outcomes in rGBM. The new manuscript by Cloughesy et al. attributes the contradictory outcomes between the Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials as being related to the lack of VB-111 monotherapy priming in the GLOBE study, providing clinical, mechanistic and radiographic support for this hypothesis. Notably, GLOBE data show improved outcomes associated with a post VB-111 fever reaction, similar to outcomes from previous VB-111 studies, providing further support that fever is a potential biomarker for better survival with VB-111, secondary to the drug’s immunologic mechanism of action.

“The emerging picture from the Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials points to study regimen as a key factor for ofranergene obadenovec efficacy in rGBM,” said Patrick Wen, M.D., Director, Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, and a key investigator in both clinical trials. “These results warrant further assessment of ofranergene obadenovec, which we intend to advance in a new randomized, controlled, clinical trial in patients with rGBM undergoing a second surgery.”

Details on the new investigator-sponsored Phase 2 trial of VB-111 in rGBM were recently presented at the 2019 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting (see link ). An investigational new drug application for the new study has already gone into effect with the FDA and study launch is expected in early 2020. VB-111 is also being investigated in a Phase 3 pivotal study in ovarian cancer with interim data expected in the first quarter of 2020.

For a link to the newly published VB-111 papers in Neuro-Oncology refer to: Phase 2 manuscript and Phase 3 manuscript .

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including VB-111, including their clinical development, such as the timing of clinical trials and expected announcement of data, therapeutic potential and clinical results, and our financial position and cash runway. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors

mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

(646) 597-6979



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.