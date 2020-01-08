II-VI Incorporated to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:
22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
|• Place:
|Lotte New York Palace Hotel - New York, NY
|• Date:
|Tuesday, January 14, 2020
|• Time:
|10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST
Presenter
|• Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.
About II-VI Incorporated
II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.
|CONTACT:
|Mark Lourie
|Vice President, Corporate Communications
|corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
|www.ii-vi.com/contact-us
