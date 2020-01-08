Worship Whisperer Sandra Dager to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer once said, “Christians only gather together by the permission of Jesus Christ.” The call to worship is therefore an invitation. Motivating people to respond to this invitation is the challenge.

Modern churches face the same internal challenges as any organization, but also some unique ones. Building a healthy, spiritually vibrant congregation that makes a positive an impact requires focus and intention. This transformational task usually rests on the shoulders of a small leadership team.

Sandra Dager is an ordained Lutheran pastor, leadership coach and consultant specializing in facilitating transformation in church leaders and their faith communities. Dager is convinced that the quality of ritual leadership impacts the transformational potential of worship. She helps faith communities and their leaders become the best version of themselves for the sake of God and service to others.

Dager says the purpose of the church and its worship leaders is to “be a voice that communicates God,” but the church is not always effective in doing that.” One reason is that the curriculum that prepares church leaders often does a better job of teaching theology than teaching effective communication. Without effective communication skills, fewer people hear or understand the invitational call to worship which Bonhoeffer describes.

Affectionately dubbed “The Worship Whisperer,” Dager observes churches from the multiple angles—as a pastor, worship leader, musician and congregational member—to identify what is preventing them from thriving and realizing their mission.

“One of the greatest challenges, facing churches is they're not always as clear as they need to be about their purpose and mission,” says Dager. “As a church, what is our core identity and purpose? Why are we here? What is our job? What are our particular talents to grow spiritually and benefit humankind? How can I communicate God’s love in a way that is so compelling that people can’t imagine not being here?”

Dager says that leadership development in many organizations is often approached as a mental exercise from the neck up. Her approach to leadership development includes the whole body, incorporating the Alexander Technique, a psychophysical method of postural education, and research on the impact of kinesthetic energy patterns on worship.

“I am trained to help people identify ways of moving and even thinking more efficiently,” says Dager. “My doctoral work was focused on helping ritual leaders use their whole selves, not just their minds.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Sandra Dager in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on January 10th at 11am EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.sandradager.com



