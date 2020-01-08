Astaxanthin Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Astaxanthin Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Astaxanthin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Astaxanthin Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Astaxanthin market. This report focused on Astaxanthin market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Astaxanthin Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The key players covered in this study

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Igene Biotechnology

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oil& Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Bettering Biotech

Zhejiang NHU

Leader Bio-Technology

Overview

The Astaxanthin is a keto-carotenoid that belongs to the larger class of the chemical compounds that are generally known as terpenes as a form of the tetraterpenoid that has been built from the five-carbon precursors, the isopentenyl diphosphate, and the dimethylallyl diphosphate. The Astaxanthin has been classified as a xanthophyll that has been initially derived from the word that means yellow leaves. As the yellow plant leaf pigments were one of the first to be recognized as the xanthophyll family of carotenoids

Currently, it has been employed for describing the compounds of the carotenoid that have components that contain oxygen, the hydroxyl (-OH), or even the ketone (C=O) that includes the zeaxanthin and the canthaxanthin. The Astaxanthin is indeed a metabolite of the zeaxanthin and the canthaxanthin that contains both the hydroxyl and the ketone functional groups.

Unlike many of the carotenoids, the Astaxanthin is also a lipid that is a soluble pigment. The red-orange color is because of the extended chain of the conjugated double bonds or the alternating double and single bonds at the center of the compound. Chain of conjugated double bonds is held responsible for the functioning of the antioxidant of Astaxanthin as well as with other carotenoids as it is capable of resulting in a region of decentralized electrons, which can further be donated for reduction of the reactive oxidizing molecule.

Market Segmentation of Global Astaxanthin Market

The Global Astaxanthin Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different significant kinds of segments are,

Natural Astaxanthin – The Astaxanthin is mostly present in almost all the red-colored aquatic organisms. The content of Astaxanthin varies from species to species, but it also from individual to individual as it is highly dependent on the diet and the living conditions.

Synthetic Astaxanthin – The biosynthesis of Astaxanthin starts with the three molecules of the isopentenyl pyrophosphate (IPP) and one molecule of the dimethylallyl pyrophosphate (DMAPP) that are combined by the process of IPP isomerase and are converted to geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP) by the process of GGPP synthase.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Astaxanthin Market

Based on the regional segmentation, the Global Market of the Astaxanthin includes the countries like the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Russia, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries from the regions like the North America, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Astaxanthin is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which is more than its expected value by the year 2023. The Global Market of the Astaxanthin was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2019 with the aggregate income of 1289.6 Million USD. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Astaxanthin termed as 2015 – 2023.

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



