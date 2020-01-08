Union Carpenters Local 254 Volunteers Help to Install New Shingle Roof at Local Daycare Center

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteer carpenters from Local 254 recently installed new shingle siding on the Sandy Hook Child Care Center and Preschool.

The siding needed repair and when the school asked if the carpenters could lend a hand, they quickly agreed to help, according to Cyndie Williams, council representative, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

“Union carpenters have always helped by volunteering their skills in the community,” said Williams. “People in the community frequently call us and ask for help. We were happy to oblige when the request came to us to help the Sandy Hook preschool.”

The Sandy Hook Center, founded in 1980, is a fully licensed, parent-run childcare center and preschool in the Fort Hancock Historic Landmark District.

Usually volunteer carpenters commit to a project that occurs either after they’ve worked all day, or they give up time on weekends.

“Four union carpenters spend a Sunday replacing siding when they could have been home spending time with their families or watching a football game,” said Williams. “It demonstrates action behind the words that union carpenters are a vital part of their community and are willing to step in and help. We were happy to provide our skill set on this worthy project.”

For more information about Union Carpenters Local 254, visit www.local254.org.

