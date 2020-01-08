American Triple I Partners announces Carlton Byrd as Head of Capital Formation & Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Triple I Partners (www.tripleipartners.com), a New York-based investor, developer and manager of infrastructure assets, announces Carlton Byrd, a longtime investment professional, as Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations.

Mr. Byrd has over 20 years of experience in developing, launching, and executing strategic fundraising and investor relations initiatives for infrastructure and private equity funds.

American Triple I Partners (ATI) was recently selected as a 30% investor/equity owner of New York’s JFK International Airport Terminals 6 and 7 Redevelopment Project. ATI will focus on investing and managing funds for the project from traditional institutional investors, as well as helping lead the project’s community engagement. ATI is also developing five additional transactions throughout the country.

Henry Cisneros, Co-CIO and Chairman of ATI, said: “Carlton’s leadership and experience developed over his years working with investors across the spectrum will further enhance our fundraising efforts and relationships with our investor partners.”

Mr. Byrd previously served as Director in the Investor Development Group at Actis, a manager of infrastructure and energy assets in the Emerging Markets, where he focused on fundraising and investor relations.

Prior to that, Mr. Byrd was with Commonfund, the U.S. Department of Treasury, and served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Byrd started his career in the equity capital markets group at Goldman Sachs and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and bachelor’s degrees in Systems Engineering and Finance from the University of Pennsylvania.

ATI CEO and Co-CIO David J. Cibrian said: “Carlton brings considerable knowledge of the needs of institutional investors and will be critical to our strategy to seek, fund, and develop infrastructure projects around the country where ATI principals have experience and expertise. This is an exciting time for our firm and for our strategy.”

ATI will seek private equity capital for transportation, knowledge and information systems and smart city projects. The firm’s primary objective will be to invest client capital in projects that require equity investments between $25 million and $50 million in markets across the U.S., as well as larger projects, like JFK, where the experience of ATI principals brings unique value.

Owners of the firm include former HUD Secretary Mr. Cisneros, Mr. Cibrian, John Paul Cisneros, and Siebert Williams Shank principals Suzanne Shank, former New York City Comptroller William C. Thompson Jr., and Gary Hall, former Chairman of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. American Triple I is certified as a 100% minority-owned and -managed business enterprise.

American Triple I Partners is a New York-based investor, developer and manager of infrastructure assets. The firm makes equity investments in U.S. transportation, knowledge and information, and smart city projects. The firm’s professionals have decades of experience in project development and finance. For more information please visit tripleipartners.com.

CONTACT:

Butler Associates

Jason Fink/646-213-1369/jfink@butlerassociates.com

Patrick Rheaume/646-213-1342/prheaume@butlerassociates.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/067e29de-81c5-43bb-b485-08ff3bec0414

Carlton Byrd Photo of Carlton Byrd



