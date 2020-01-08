Network Emulator Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Network Emulator Market Size study, Application Type, Vertical and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Network Emulator Market is valued approximately at USD 135 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Network emulation is a type of technique which is used for testing the performance of an application in a real time over a virtual network. It is distinct from network simulation where merely mathematical models of network models, traffic, channel and protocols are utilized. It is mainly used by the service providers, application developers, and manufacturers to verify the strength of the network product or application. The basic feature of network emulators are impairments, routing, modifiers and filtering. Rise of attacks and security breaches on network, surging adoption of internet connected devices and growing need for reduced downtime in networking are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Safe At Last Inc., a non-profit organization, it is estimated that the total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is projected to grow to around 75 billion worldwide by 2025, a fivefold increase since 2015 (15.41 billion). Moreover, increasing demand for software-defined networking and virtualization coupled with investments in R&D and positive outcomes from the testing phase of 5g networks are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, longer timelines and extended R&D requirements for new networking technologies and price sensitivity of network testing and emulator are the few factors anticipated to restraining the growth of global Network Emulator market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Network Emulator Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing research and development investment for advance technologies by government and organizations along with growth of BFSI and retail sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing adoption of IoT devices and machine to machine connections have boosted the demand for networks thereby, accelerating the need for network emulators across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Spirent Communications

Keysight Technologies

Apposite Technologies

iTrinegy

Polaris Networks

PacketStorm

Aukua

Calnex

SolarWinds

InterWorking Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application Type:

SD-WAN

Cloud

IoT

Others

By Vertical:

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government and Defense

Others

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Network Emulator Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Network Emulator Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Network Emulator Market Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Network Emulator Market, by Solution

Chapter 6. Global Network Emulator Market, by Service

Chapter 7. Global Network Emulator Market, by Application

Chapter 8. Global Network Emulator Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

Continuous…

