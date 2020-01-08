Worldwide Dental Manufacturing Market Trends, Insights and Forecasts; 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Manufacturing Market - Analysis By Product Type (Consumables, Equipment), By Product Sub-Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 28,802.19 Million in the year 2018.



Rising aging population, access to innovative dental facilities, surge in dental tourism and global economic growth is expected to accelerate the Dental manufacturing market. Introduction of digital technology and artificial intelligence has already proven to be constructive as it directly improves the practice of a dentist and enhances the experience of a patient.



The dental manufacturing market has been estimated to witness growth in future primarily because of surging demand for cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry and to opt for the less painful procedures which can last longer than the traditional one. Also, a number of manufacturers offering variety of innovative technology which has decreased the workflow of dentists.



In addition, rising investment by major leading Dental Manufacturing manufacturers in various regions with demand for dental implants and dental lasers and focus of government on educating people about the dental care with various government powered awareness programs that are being run with an aim to eradicate diseases related to teeth, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



Advanced technologies such as introduction of robotics and artificial intelligence by various companies like Straumann and rise in demand for innovative devices such as electrosurgical equipment and dental lasers involving non-invasive procedures that require no sedation, surgery or hospital stay likely to facilitate the dental manufacturing market.



Scope of the Report



Global Dental Manufacturing Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Dental Manufacturing Market - Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

Analysis By Product Type: Consumables, Equipment

Analysis By Consumables Type: Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Dental Burs, Dental Biomaterial, Endodontic Supplies, Other Dental Consumables

Analysis By Equipment Type: Dental Radiology, Dental Lasers, Dental Hygiene Maintenance, Dental System and Parts, Other Dental Equipment

Analysis By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Laboratories

Regional Analysis - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Dental Manufacturing Market - Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

Analysis By Product Type: Consumables, Equipment

Analysis By Consumables Type: Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Dental Burs, Dental Biomaterial, Endodontic Supplies, Other Dental Consumables

Analysis By Equipment Type: Dental Radiology, Dental Lasers, Dental Hygiene Maintenance, Dental System and Parts, Other Dental Equipment

Analysis By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Laboratories

Country Analysis - USA, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Dental Manufacturing Market - Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

Dental Manufacturing Market - Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

Analysis By Product Type: Consumables, Equipment

Analysis By Consumables Type: Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Dental Burs, Dental Biomaterial, Endodontic Supplies, Other Dental Consumables

Analysis By Equipment Type: Dental Radiology, Dental Lasers, Dental Hygiene Maintenance, Dental System and Parts, Other Dental Equipment

Analysis By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Laboratories

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Most Recent Market Outlook

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis: Danaher Corporation, Biolase Inc., Straumann, Henry Schein, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Planmeca Oy, Patterson Companies Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Carestream Health



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Increase Investment in the Advancement of Technological Equipment

2.2 Escalate the Awareness Among the Population of APAC Region



3. Global Dental Manufacturing Product Outlook



4. Global Dental Manufacturing Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024



5. Global Dental Manufacturing Market: Segmentation By Product Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Manufacturing: By Product Type

5.2 Consumables - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.3 Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.4 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Manufacturing: By Consumables

5.5 Dental Implants - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.6 Dental Prosthetics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.7 Dental Burs - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.8 Dental Biomaterial- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.9 Endodontic Supplies - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.10 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.11 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Manufacturing: By Equipment

5.12 Dental Radiology - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.13 Dental Lasers - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.14 Dental Hygiene Maintenance- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.15 Dental System and Parts- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.16 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



6. Global Dental Manufacturing Market Segmentation By End Users (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Manufacturing: By End Users

6.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.3 Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.4 Dental Laboratories- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



7. Global Dental Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Manufacturing: By Region



8. North America Dental Manufacturing Market: Segmentation By Product type, End User (2019-2024)



9. Europe Dental Manufacturing Market: Segmentation By Product Type, End User (2019-2024)



10. Asia Pacific Dental Manufacturing Market: Segmentation By Product Type, End User (2019-2024)



11. Rest of the World Dental Manufacturing Market: Segmentation By Product Type, End user (2019-2024)



12. Global Dental Manufacturing Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Dental Manufacturing Market Drivers

12.2 Global Dental Manufacturing Market Restraints

12.3 Global Dental Manufacturing Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Manufacturing Market - By Product Type (Year 2024)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Manufacturing Market - By Consumables (Year 2024)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Manufacturing Market - By Equipment (Year-2024)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Manufacturing Market - By End User, By Value, (Year-2024)

13.1.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Manufacturing Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 New Product Development



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Danaher Corporation

15.2 Dentsply Sirona

15.3 Biolase Inc.

15.4 Straumann

15.5 Henry Schein

15.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

15.7 Planmeca Oy

15.8 Patterson Companies Inc.

15.9 Ivoclar Vivadent

15.10 Carestream Health



