Global Entity Management Solution Market by Offering, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Region and Country - 2014-2018 Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast

The Global Entity Management Solution Market was valued at USD 2,523.33 million in the year 2018.



The market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including potential of digital platforms and AI especially providing a platform to organize corporate data, generate strategic reports for auditing and decision-making purpose and maintain officer and director information.



The market is primarily driven by innovations in cloud computing, mobile technology, online platform working coupled with the services it provides such as managing and maintain the entity data related to the compliance responsibilities and regulatory filings.



Among the regions, North America region holds the largest market of Entity Management solution and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in forecasted period. However, it may lose its market share to APAC region which will also grow with highest growth rate among the regions.



Scope of the Report



Global Entity Management Solution Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Offering (Software & Service)

By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)

By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

By Penetration Rate

Regional Entity Management Solution Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Offering (Software & Service)

By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)

By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

Country Analysis - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Offering (Software & Service)

By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)

By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five-Forces

Company Analysis: ComputerShare, Diligent Corporation, Symfact, Corporation Services Company (CSC), Legalinc Corporate Services, Berkman Solutions, EntityKeeper, Wolters Kluwer, Harbor Compliance & Corporatek.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Targeting Newly Acquired & Expanding Corporates in the Market

3.2 Focus on SMEs



4. Global Entity Management Solution Market - Product Outlook



5. Global Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Value, 2014-2018 (USD Million)

5.2 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Value, 2019-2024 (USD Million)

5.3 Global Entity Management Solution Market, Economic & Industrial Statistics

5.4 Global Entity Management Solution Market, By Penetration Rate (In %), 2014-2024

5.5 Global Entity Management Solution Market- Prominent Companies

5.6 Global Entity Management Solution Market - Segmental Analysis

5.6.1 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Offering, 2018 & 2024F

5.6.2 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Offering, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

5.6.3 Market Opportunity of Global Entity Management Solution Market - By Offering (Year- 2024)

5.6.4 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Deployment Model 2018 & 2024F

5.6.5 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Deployment Model, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

5.6.6 Market Opportunity of Global Entity Management Solution Market, By Deployment Model (Year- 2024)

5.6.7 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Organization Size, 2018 & 2024F

5.6.8 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Organization Size, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

5.6.9 Market Opportunity of Global Entity Management Solution Market, By Organization Size (Year- 2024)



6. Global Entity Management Solution Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

6.2 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Region, 2024F (%)

6.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Entity Management Solution Market - By Region (Year- 2024)

6.4 Global Market Scenario, By Region (USD Billion)



7. North America Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis



8. Europe Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis



9. APAC Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis



10. Rest of the World Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis



11. Global Entity Management Solution: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers

11.2 Market Restraints

11.3 Market Trends

11.4 Global Meal Replacement Market: Competitive Landscape

11.4.1 SWOT Analysis

11.4.2 Porter Five Forces



12. Company Profiles

12.1 ComputerShare

12.2 Diligent Corporation

12.3 Symfact

12.4 Corporation Services Company (CSC)

12.5 Legalinc Corporate Services Inc.

12.6 Berkman Solutions

12.7 EntityKeeper

12.8 Wolters Kluwer

12.9 Harbor Compliance

12.10 Corporatek Inc.



