Global $103Bn+ Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Outlook, 2019-2027: Anticipating a CAGR of 15.14%

The Global Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market reached USD 28.13 Billion in 2018 and is expected to attain a market value of USD 103.83 Billion by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 15.14% (2019-2027) across the globe.



Rising concerns for safety and security of the public and for reducing the crime rates through time alerts about any unusual activities is projected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.



The demand for intelligent video surveillance is also expected to increase owing to the surplus features associated which include enhanced reliability, improved accuracy, and cost effectiveness along with its rising application in business intelligence. The software is majorly used for gaining insights on various patterns with respect to traffic movement, consumer behavior, and frequency of footfall at a defined area.



Crowd monitoring and people count application segment of video analytics is projected to contribute majorly to the market growth over the forecast period. The application of video analytics in crowd management include identification of dominant patterns of the crowd, crowd size estimation, and determines suspicious activities among the crowd.



The market in North America region is projected to attain the largest market share of video analytics & intelligent video surveillance owing to high presence of key industry players in the region. Furthermore, organizations are also focused on enhancing the safety and security by incorporating analytics.



However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing economic growth in regional countries such as Japan, India, and Indonesia. The government of these countries are continuously investing in intelligent video surveillance market for enhancing their citizens' safety. This, in turn, leads to the market growth in the region.



Honeywell International, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco, Siemens, and Thales Group are some of the key players in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary- Global Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities

4.4. Trends

4.4. Value Chain



5. Global Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.1.1. By Value (USD Billion)

5.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.2.1. By Software

5.2.1.1. Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Share (%), By Software (2018-2027F)

5.2.1.1.1. Video Analytics, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.1.1.1.1. By Application

5.2.1.1.1.1.1. Crowd Management and People Count, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.1.1.1.1.1. Intrusion Detection System, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.1.1.1.1.1. Traffic Monitoring, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.1.1.1.1.1. Incident Detection, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.1.1.2. Video Management Software (VMS), 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2. By End-user

5.2.2.1. Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Share (%), By End-user (2018-2027F)

5.2.2.1.1. Defense, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.2. Border Security, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.3. Aviation, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.4. Residential, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.5. Government, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.6. Industrial, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.7. Transportation, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.8. Entertainment, Hotel & Casinos Security, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.9. Commercial & Public Safety, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.10. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Billion)



6. North America Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

6.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027



7. Europe Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

7.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2019-2027



8. Asia Pacific Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

8.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2019-2027



9. Latin America Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

9.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2019-2027



10. Middle East & Africa Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

10.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2019-2027



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Profiles

11.1.1. Honeywell International Inc.

11.1.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

11.1.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

11.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings

11.1.1.4. Financial Performance

11.1.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

11.1.1.6. Risk Analysis

11.1.1.7. Recent Development

11.1.1.8. Regional Presence

11.1.1.9. SWOT Analysis

11.1.2. Bosch Security Systems Inc.

11.1.3. Cisco

11.1.4. ADT Security Services

11.1.5. Agent Video Intelligence

11.1.6. Textron Systems (AAI Corporation)

11.1.7. Siemens

11.1.8. Thales Group



