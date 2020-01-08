Sammons Financial Group Names Bryce Biklen as Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer

Annuity leader brings nearly a quarter century of distribution experience to new role

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Financial Group ® (SFG) has named Bryce Biklen to a new role as vice president and chief distribution officer for Sammons Independent Annuity Group (SIAG), a division of SFG. In this position, Biklen will lead the SIAG distribution teams for SFG’s member companies. Those companies include North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® and Midland National® Life Insurance Company .



“Bryce is an exemplary sales leader – one who takes initiative and delivers results,” said Rob TeKolste, SIAG president. “His broad and diverse experience in all aspects of insurance distribution will help us to execute our growth strategy.”

Biklen will be responsible for leading sales growth for the North American and Midland distribution channels through building and maintaining relationships with key Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) partners and financial professionals.

“In today’s financial services environment, it is imperative we offer to our channel partners a first-in-class combination of innovative products and benefits,” said Biklen. “To best deliver on this promise, we must work tirelessly to create and communicate what we offer in the most compelling and effective way possible. I look forward to leading that charge.”

Biklen has been working in annuity distribution since 1997, and since 2017, he has served as vice president and national sales manager for Sammons Institutional Group’s Midland Retirement Distributors. He spent the past 18 years at SFG’s member companies in a variety of roles across multiple distribution channels. That experience includes positions as vice president of sales, director of broker dealer distribution, and director field training and sales support. In addition to SFG, Biklen has been an independent financial advisor, a regional vice president with an IMO and a regional vice president for another insurance carrier.

Biklen holds an undergraduate degree in business management from Central College (Pella, Iowa) and is a licensed investment professional certified through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and is a licensed insurance agent. He and his family reside in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.



The member companies of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) , are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. , SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® . Together, the SFG member companies offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

