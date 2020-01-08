Iveco Defence Vehicles to supply the Romanian Armed Forces with 942 trucks, first batch of a frame contract worth 2,900 vehicles

/EIN News/ -- London, January 8, 2020

Iveco Defence Vehicles, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI), announces that on December 30, 2019 a first order of a frame agreement including more than 2,900 high mobility trucks has been signed with the Romanian Ministry of National Defence. These first 942 vehicles will be delivered throughout four years, starting from 2020.

The frame contract includes four typologies of military logistic platforms from Iveco Defence Vehicles’ high mobility truck range: 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 and 8x8 Prime Mover, to be further declined in 16 different variants, among which approximately a third are with armored cabin.

Being equipped with Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS), black-out lights, dual-fuel engines, self-recovery winches and tactical axles, they can offer exceptional mobility, fording capability and C-130 air transportability in order to provide tactical support to any military operation.

This important achievement is testament to the satisfaction of the Romanian Armed Forces with the two previous contracts for 57 high mobility trucks in 2015 and 173 in 2017, and contributes to further strengthen the relationship between the Romanian Ministry of National Defence and Iveco Defence Vehicles, enhancing the company’s position as a key military truck supplier.





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

