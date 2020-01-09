IoT Testing Market Value To Grow At A CAGR of 32.3% During 2018-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com announces IoT Testing Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT (Internet of Things) testing market is expected to grow to $1.74 billion at a rate of about 32.3% through 2022. The rise in use of IoT devices will contribute to the growth of the market. However, the IoT testing market lacks uniform standards for privacy and security, which acts a barrier for growth of this market.

The IoT testing market consists of sales of testing services. IoT testing services include usability, security, connectivity, performance, regulatory testing, and others. IoT is a system of connected devices which can communicate and interact with each other and can be accessed through the internet.

The global IoT testing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The IoT testing market is segmented into functional testing, usability testing, security testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, and network testing.

By Geography - The global IoT testing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Virtualization for IoT test automation is the latest trend in the IoT testing market. The challenges in traditional testing - like scalability issues for connected devices, maintenance problem, issues in unit level code checking, and high-performance deliverable problems - can be resolved by virtualization in test automation.

Potential Opportunities In The IoT Testing Market

With smart cities, government initiatives, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the scope and potential for the global IoT testing market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, RapidValue Solutions, AFour Technologies.

IoT Testing Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IoT testing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts IoT testing market size and growth for the global IoT testing market, IoT testing market share, IoT testing market players, IoT testing market size, IoT testing market segments and geographies, IoT testing market trends, IoT testing market drivers and IoT testing market restraints, IoT testing market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The IoT testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

