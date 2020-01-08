Selonterra Announces Presentation of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapy Program at Biotech Showcase™ 2020 in San Francisco

SAN MATEO, California, USA, January 08, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Selonterra, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders by harnessing human genetics and gene regulatory networks announced a presentation at the Biotech Showcase™ 2020 to be held January 13–15 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Selonterra will be presenting an update on its Alzheimer’s disease program focused on developing small molecule therapeutics based on its proprietary APOE4 mechanism.

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Time: 11:00 am (PST) Room: Franciscan D (Ballroom Level) Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA

Selonterra fundamentally transforms therapeutic approaches to Alzheimer’s disease (AD), by a rigorous exploitation of our novel insights into the genetic causes of AD. We discovered that the altered DNA of APOE4, the main genetic determinant of AD, controls the expression of genes in its chromosomal vicinity. We thereby identified and validated in human neurons an unexploited, highly druggable target linked to key AD pathways. Small molecules acting on this target have the potential to profoundly change Alzheimer’s disease therapy.

“The importance of APOE4 for causing AD is undisputed but this has not translated to approved therapies” said Anne Urfer-Buchwalder, PhD, Founder and President of Selonterra. “In contrast to an involvement of the APOE4 protein in AD, our focus on the DNA sequence of APOE4 and the genes that it controls offers fundamentally different therapeutic opportunities.”

“Our novel approach has the potential for disease-modification because it addresses the effects of the genetic root cause of AD.” said Roman Urfer, PhD, Founder and CEO of Selonterra.

About Selonterra, Inc. Selonterra, Inc. pursues transformative approaches to the development of therapies of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease. We harness human genetics, molecular pathway analysis and gene regulatory networks to identify proprietary disease-causing mechanisms and molecular targets, and exploit these to discover effective therapeutics. Selonterra’s founders and advisors are scientists and executives with decades of biotech and pharma experience. We built a global network of specialized collaborator companies and apply state-of-the art technologies.

Contact

T: (+1) 650 206 7025 E: admin@selonterra.com Source: Selonterra, Inc.

Keywords: Apolipoprotein E4; Alzheimer Disease; Gene Regulatory Networks; Neurodegenerative Diseases; Mutation; Neurons; Human Genetics; Biotechnology; DNA

