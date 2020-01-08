Biopreservation Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Biopreservation

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2020

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Biopreservation Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Biopreservation Market

The market growth is driven by several factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives in the form of funds, contracts, grants, and other funding mechanisms.

The Global Biopreservation market is segmented by Biopreservation Media such as Freeze Media and Hypothermic Storage and Shipping Media. By Biopreservation Equipment, the market is segmented into Freezers, Cryosystems, Thawing Equipment, Incubators, Centrifuges, and Other Equipment. By Sample, it is segmented into Organs, Cells, Blood, and Others. Based on End-User, the market is segmented into Biobanks, Drug Discovery Industries, Hospitals, and Others.

Competitive Insights:

The major players of global Biopreservation market include Biolife Solutions Inc., Cesca Therapeutics Inc., Lifeline Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR Corporation, Biocision, Llc, Core Dynamics Ltd, Princeton Cryotech, Inc., and. Custom Biogenic Systems Inc.

BioLife Solutions offers wide range of Biopreservation media products such as CryoStor® Freeze Media, HypoThermosol®, Cell Thawing Media and BloodStor® Biopreservation Media

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Biobank is the Major End-User Segment

The biobanks segment accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing harmonization of biobanks and research collaborations. The need for the clinical samples to perform translational research is increasing, especially cancer research which is boosting the demand for biobanking during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America accounted for the largest market share in global biopreservation industry with a revenue share of over 40% majorly due to novel drug developments and therapies in biomedical research and rise in the population requiring diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases in this region.

Global Biopreservation Market

The graph shows the revenues from the Biopreservation market in North America, by product, from 2012 to 2022. In 2015, North American revenues from Biopreservation laboratory information management systems (LIMS) were estimated at 110 million U.S. dollars.

