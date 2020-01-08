ITRI, Xplova, and Everest Textile Sign Cooperation Agreement on Digital Fitness Platform at CES 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute ( ITRI ), Xplova, and Everest Textile signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) today (Jan. 7) at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas to announce their cooperation on the development of a digital fitness platform. The cooperation will see the three parties team up to develop innovative applications in smart sports and digital health around ITRI’s iStimUweaR, a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. The aim is to promote such applications in the smart sports sector and help firms to gain a competitive edge in the global markets.



The agreement, witnessed by ITRI President Edwin Liu, was signed by ITRI Senior Vice President Jia-Ruey Duann, Director of Xplova Jia-Yan Chen, and Everest Textile VP Eric Wu. Under the MoU, each party is able to play to their strengths. ITRI, for instance, has a smart wearable system that can be integrated into fabrics for exercise performance evaluation and healthcare improvement. Everest Textile, a major supplier to the world’s greatest sports brands including Nike, Decathlon, Lululemon, and The North Face, will produce innovative, high value-added textile products such as smart garments and accessories for cyclists. Xplova, a subsidiary of Acer Inc. that specializes in smart cycling computer, can combine these products with its smart devices and technology platform to collect data and provide cyclists feedback.

“I am glad ITRI can work together with our brilliant industry partners to develop a digital fitness platform and deliver the values of technologies to our society. This strategic cooperation forges a seamless supply chain. It joins the efforts of a technology innovator, a textile manufacturer, and a smart sport training system architect. The MoU enables the three parties to tap into the digital electronics market, promote sports technologies, and seize new business opportunities,” said ITRI President Edwin Liu. “It also reflects ITRI’s commitment to maximizing the impact of its R&D results and helping industries transform and upgrade,” he added.

“With the recent surge of sports technology worldwide, Xplova is moving into the field of smart training that offers a platform for users at home to experience cycling challenges with other online users or simply work out alone. It is our honor to sign the MoU to develop a digital fitness platform with ITRI and Everest Textile. Through this cross-sector cooperation, we hope to provide a perfect solution for consumers from outdoors to indoors and across amateurs to professionals,” commented Director of Xplova Jia-Yan Chen.

“Everest is an R&D oriented and vertically integrated textile company, manufacturing products from yarns to garments. We have an extensive global network, especially our new manufacturing factory here in United State, Forest city of North Carolina,” said Everest Textile VP Eric Wu. He is happy with the initial result of the smart clothing products made with ITRI’s iStimUweaR, and appreciates the support from and teamwork with ITRI and Xplova. “ITRI and Xplova are the most impressive partners that we have worked with. We look forward to a successful partnership and a promising future!”

ITRI’s iStimUweaR is a health-assisting system integrating TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) into fabrics to intelligently evaluate body status and exercise performance and provide optimized stimulation for pain relief, self-massage, and personal healthcare evaluation and improvement. iStimUweaR garments and pads will be on display at Booth 25650, LVCC, South Hall 2 during Jan. 7-10, 2020.

The Institute will also showcase its latest innovation in digital health and AI & robotics.

A video of iStimUweaR is available here: https://youtu.be/N6W_hOoYnS4

Other photos and videos are available here.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.

Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 280 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit: www.itri.org/eng.

About Xplova

Xplova specializes in the design and production of high-end cycling computers, aiming to bring advanced technology coupled with unparalleled UX to the global cycling community. The word Xplova is the combination of the English word of “Explore” and the Spanish word of “va,” which stands for “to explore and to move forward.” The spirit of continuing to challenge oneself and to aspire is what Xplova was founded upon.

The company joined IT giant Acer, Inc. in 2015. Since then, the technology has advanced rapidly from indoor to outdoor, including run and ride. Xplova’s products are now distributed all over the world, combining functional design, intuitive software, a complete cartographic package, and a portal for managing and sharing data within the community. Xplova strives to provide cycling and sports lovers with a social network to explore, sweat, and laugh together. For more information, please visit https://www.xplova.com/gb/ .

About Everest Textile

Founded in 1988, Everest Textile is a vertically integrated textile company in Taiwan manufacturing filament and staple textiles combining high technology with fashion concepts. It has long specialized in the development of innovative high value-added products for its customers.

Everest is a major textile supplier to the world's greatest outdoors, sports and leisure-wear brands including Nike, Decathlon, Lululemon, The North Face, GAP, POLO, and Patagonia. In 2016, Everest Textile initiated its “5+5 Moonshot Thinking” visionary project and expanded one fabric factory in North Carolina, U.S.A. and two garment factories respectively in Awassa, Ethiopia and Caracol, Haiti. For more information, please visit http://www.everest.com.tw/index_us.aspx .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/315829aa-b753-4857-bc13-d1dca96f3242

ITRI Photo From left: Director of Xplova Jia-Yan Chen, ITRI President Edwin Liu, ITRI Senior Vice President Jia-Ruey Duann, and Everest Textile VP Eric Wu.



