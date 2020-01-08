When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 06, 2020 FDA Publish Date: January 06, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Lipari Foods, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of various Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected product can be identified by:

Brand Product Lipari # Size Best By Date Lot # UPC Premo Wedge Ham & Cheese On Wheat 915509 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 612510002001 Premo Wedge Egg Salad On Wheat 915523 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 612510002025 Premo Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 915530 5 oz. 1/20/2020 31201912 612510002032 Premo Wedge Tuna Salad On Wheat 915579 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 612510002049 Fresh Grab Wedge Ham/American On Wheat 252646 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 612510002001 Fresh Grab Wedge Egg Salad On Wheat 252901 5 oz. 1/20/2020, 1/23/2020 31201912 612510002025 Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 253377 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 612510002032 Fresh Grab Wedge Tuna Salad On Wheat 282022 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 612510002049 Fresh Grab Wedge Turkey No Cheese On Wheat 253445 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 612510002100 Fresh Grab Wedge Ham/American On White 253479 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 612510093962

This was brought to our attention by JLM Manufacturing after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to these products or recall.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on December 31, 2019.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800- 729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.