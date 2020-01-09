Allergy Medical Announces Rebrand to Advocate Pharma

Allergy Medical announces rebranding to Advocate Pharma, signaling expansion beyond severe allergy and anaphylaxis to adjacent emergency formulations.

Rebranding as Advocate Pharma provides flexibility to expand formulations and strengthen our go-to-market strategy.” — Jon Wood, Chief Operating Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allergy Medical, LLC., a Minnesota company, today announced the completion of rebranding as Advocate Pharmaceuticals, LLC, to form "ADVOCATE PHARMA." The rebranding of Allergy Medical, LLC, signals expansion beyond severe allergy and anaphylaxis to adjacent emergency formulations. Advocate Pharma will leverage its proprietary injector platform, expanding to other emergency-based therapeutics and delivery."As ADVOCATE, we'll continue Allergy Medical's commitment to anaphylaxis innovation, while making significant improvements to prepare us for growth. The addition of a second formulation is the first of several strategic moves to differentiate our portfolio and help solidify our go-to-market strategy," Jon Wood, COO of Advocate Pharma remarked. "Our seed round will close in the comings weeks above target thanks to dedicated private investors, while our Series A investment round will be announced in early February."About Advocate PharmaFounded in 2015, Advocate Pharmaceuticals, LLC. is a Minnesota-based global drug manufacturing and drug delivery company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary drug delivery technology. Advocate Pharma is committed to improving the lives of patients with emergency medicine needs. For more information, please see www.advocatepharma.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.