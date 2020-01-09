Allergy Medical Announces Rebrand to Advocate Pharma
Allergy Medical announces rebranding to Advocate Pharma, signaling expansion beyond severe allergy and anaphylaxis to adjacent emergency formulations.
"As ADVOCATE, we'll continue Allergy Medical's commitment to anaphylaxis innovation, while making significant improvements to prepare us for growth. The addition of a second formulation is the first of several strategic moves to differentiate our portfolio and help solidify our go-to-market strategy," Jon Wood, COO of Advocate Pharma remarked. "Our seed round will close in the comings weeks above target thanks to dedicated private investors, while our Series A investment round will be announced in early February."
About Advocate Pharma
Founded in 2015, Advocate Pharmaceuticals, LLC. is a Minnesota-based global drug manufacturing and drug delivery company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary drug delivery technology. Advocate Pharma is committed to improving the lives of patients with emergency medicine needs. For more information, please see www.advocatepharma.com.
Jon Wood
Advocate Pharma
+1 651-483-8366
email us here
