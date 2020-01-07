Human Rights Activist Lynn Shaw to Hold Community Discussion in Dutchess Cty NY

January 2020 Is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

AMENIA, NY, USA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseJanuary 7, 2020Contact: Alyssa Kogon845.876.7539alyssakogon@gmail.comJanuary 2020 Is National Human Trafficking Awareness MonthHuman Rights Activist Lynn Shaw and Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services to Hold Community Discussion to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking — Free and Open to the PublicAmenia, NY Jan. 9, 2020 — Lynn Shaw, human rights activist, policy and legislation strategist for human trafficking and sexual exploitation, and David Garcia, an employee for the Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services and the Coordinator for the Dutchess County Task Force Against Human Trafficking, welcome local educators, healthcare professionals, community leaders, interfaith leadership, business owners, law enforcement and the public to participate in a discussion about human trafficking: how to identify it, raise awareness, educate, identify potential victims and provide resources to those affected in your community.“While not immune to threat of human trafficking, Dutchess County, under the guidance of County Executive Marc Molinaro, remains vigilant and proactive to raise awareness about the issue and protect our youth – a critical responsibility our county proudly undertakes. Since its inception in 2014, the Dutchess County Task Force Against Human Trafficking has heightened awareness in the community and responded to the issue of individuals trafficked within our county.” — David Garcia*Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020*Time: 5:30-7:30PM ET*Location: Monte’s Local Kitchen & Tap Room3330 Route 343Amenia, NY 12501845.789.1818*Lite fare and beverages served*During the month of January, advocates, organizations, and individuals unite to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking. Putting an end to human trafficking starts with acknowledging its existence. We want you to learn the facts about human trafficking so you can help shed light on the issue. By sharing what you learn and speaking up, you can join the movement to put an end to this exploitation. Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Human trafficking is an issue that touches every community in the United States, including cities, suburbs, and rural towns, but there is something each of us can do to help prevent it.



