CoinField’s “Starter Account” offers 10-second account creation to Trade Crypto

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinField has launched a new type of account for retail customers offering new starters the ability to Trade, Deposit, and Withdraw Crypto to Crypto.



For the first time, the new “Starter Account” will only require users to register with an email address. Once new starters sign up, they can begin trading in seconds and gain access to this new limited crypto-only account function.

CoinField’s new “Starter Account” will allow users to deposit and trade an unlimited amount of cryptocurrency. They can also withdraw any crypto assets with a maximum value of USD 9,999 per day instantly.

To have access to all Fiat deposit, withdraw, and trading pairs or to be able to participate in the forthcoming public IEO sale , new starters must upgrade to a “Pro Account” and pass the complete KYC and AML verification process.

“Pro Account” holders have access to a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods for up to $10,000 USD per day or equivalent in EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY, and AED. Users at this account level can trade cryptocurrencies with fiat, gain access to API, and receive Airdrops and Rewards (when applicable).

CoinField also offers a “High-Limit Account,” suitable for retail investors or corporations looking to withdraw and deposit up to $2 million USD per day. High-Level account users can take advantage of exclusive concierge trading desk and OTC service.

Users from CoinField’s restricted locations are not able to sign up or use the platform as the security system prevents any sign-up or log in from these countries to ensure CoinField is compliant with regulations.

The CoinField app is available on Apple Store and Google Play to download. CoinField currently runs an airdrop campaign until January 15th, 2020, to promote the upcoming SOLO coins in Q1 2020. The new users who pass the KYC verification and open a “Pro Account” are receiving $10 Free in SOLO. No purchase is required.

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange, which operates in 193 countries globally. The platform supports the top six fiat currencies and a large number of digital assets. Learn more on https://www.coinfield.com .

