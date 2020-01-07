Fluent, Inc. to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference  

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced that it will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held on January 14-15, 2020 at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 15 at 8:40am Eastern time, and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the course of the day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/flnt .

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

(917) 310-2070

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com



