Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming January Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will present at the following conferences in January:



The 2020 Biotech Showcase

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. (PST) Track: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level) Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, CA Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius Biosciences

World Stem Cell Summit 2020

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Time: 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (EST) Panel: The ALPHA Clinic Location: Hyatt Regency in Miami, FL Presenter: Douglas W. Losordo, MD, FACC, FAHA, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, and Chief Medical Officer of Caladrius Biosciences

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and advanced therapy medicinal product classification (ATMP) in Europe, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Japan based on an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14, a Phase 3 ready clinical program in no option refractory disabling angina and recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com

Contact:

Investors:

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com



