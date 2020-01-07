Mitek to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 14, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com ), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced it will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Mitek’s CEO Max Carnecchia, and CFO, Jeff Davison, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.miteksystems.com .

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your Needham representative or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek’s investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction, which assists businesses operating in highly regulated markets to reduce financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Financial services, marketplaces and other organizations around the world use Mitek to reduce friction creating the digital experiences their customers expect. Mobile Deposit® and Mobile Verify® are used by millions of consumers for check deposit, new account opening and more. The company is based in San Diego with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and St Petersburg. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com



