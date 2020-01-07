Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD City, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:



22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com . The replay of the presentation will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Talend

Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business.

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,500 organizations across the globe choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend .

Investor Contact:

The Blueshirt Group for Talend

Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane, 415-217-2632

ir@talend.com

Media Contact:

Chris Taylor, 408 674-1238

Vice President, Corporate Communications

ctaylor@talend.com



